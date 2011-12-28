Worksource helping teens get ready for a job

Worksource is teaming up with local schools to help teenagers find jobs. There are several programs available including workshops and paid internships.

The Worksource programs for students are open to all high schools in Benton and Franklin counties, as well as Prosser and Connell. Counselors say it is getting harder for them to find work because they do not have a lot of work experience.

Worksource helps students who are in school as well as drop-outs. They have created these Work Experience Programs which give students the opportunity to job shadow in certain fields.

The students get paid through Worksource while they volunteer. They have recently seen a lot of students interested in medicine.

Kathleen Haney, a Youth Employment Specialist, says "when they come out of that work experience they have some terminology and some people they can network with as they're entering that field after high school."

It is helpful for students who can not afford to go to college, and gets them employed faster. Worksource says about 80% of the kids find a job right away. right now there are more than 100 students signed up for in-school and out-of-school programs.