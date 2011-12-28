Kennewick man offers reward for stolen sprinklers

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A Kennewick contractor was working on installing fire sprinklers for St. Joseph's Catholic School., but now can't finish the job, because the sprinklers were stolen.

Cris Haley received the shipment on Friday but by Saturday he noticed they were all gone from the back of his business, Fire Control Sprinkler Systems on North Perry Street The customized stolen sprinklers are custom made for the school and can't be resold. They cost Haley $8,000 but says scrap metal would only be worth a couple hundred bucks. He's offering a reward of $1,500for anyone who can get them back to him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kennewick Police at (509) 585-4208 or call Haley at 509-539-8218.