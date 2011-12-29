Dust Devils keep busy in the off-season

PASCO, Wash. -- Minor League Baseball is a lot different than Major League Baseball. Players do not have the same routine in the winter. That is certainly the case for the Tri-City Dust Devils. Many players end up playing in different winter leagues. Dust Devils General Manager Derrel Ebert said players could be doing all sorts of jobs over the winter months.

"You know they could be doing all sorts of things. They could be flipping burgers, working on their parents farm. Who know what they're doing at this point, you know. They go home and gear up for Spring Training. A couple of them play in the fall, fall ball and maybe some winter league stuff. But for the most part, they're all at home doing their own thing waiting for spring," Ebert said.