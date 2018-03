FINLEY, Wash.- A fire ripped through two homes around 4 a.m. The five people who lived in them were able to get out just in time. It started at a trailer park on Sr 397 in Finley.

The flames completely burnt one home to the ground and then quickly spread to a neighboring trailer.

Firefighters are trying to salvage what's left of the second trailer and keep surrounding homes safe.

The cause is still under investigation.