Construction on human trafficking exhibit begins

KENNEWICK, WA., -- A group of volunteers in Kennewick started construction on a human trafficking awareness exhibit today.

It's called 'Sold: The Human Trafficking Experience.'

The exhibit will highlight both domestic and international human trafficking issues. It will feature interactive displays that utilize social media. The group is made up of 20 kids and adults from the Bethel Church.



"When you go through an exhibit you hear sounds, you're able to touch things, see things and just walk into those stories a little bit more," says Jessica MacFarlan, the project manager. "It becomes something that sticks with you."



The exhibit will be completed and on display at Bethel Church in Richland in the spring.