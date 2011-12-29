Pasco High School's first annual Thunder Run

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco High School cross country team wants you to start your New Year's resolution early.

Saturday will be their first annual "Thunder Run".

It costs ten dollars, and they hope to raise money for equipment and trips.

It will be at the Tri-Cities International Cross Country Course in Pasco. They say supporting their team is a bit like supporting all athletics.

"I'm doing it to get in shape for wrestling, because it comes right before it. You can have your basketball players doing it to get in shape for their upcoming season. It's basically for anyone who wants to get in shape for any sport," says Pasco High School Senior Gilbert Mendoza.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday the course is just north of Argent Avenue on Road 36 by the airport. The race starts at nine.