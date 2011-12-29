BENTON COUNTY, Wash.--Benton County Sheriff's Office promotions does not affect gang unit progress. The Benton County Sheriff's Office celebrated several promotions following the retirement of Captain Al Thompson. He's being replaced by the gang team sergeant.

The position of gang team sergeant was fairly new and a lot of people were wondering if the change in staff would affect the progress the gang unit has made so far.

We talked with the new Corrections Bureau Captain, Jon Law, who says the change in command will not affect the gang team progress. He says since the gang team started he has been working side by side with Patrol Sergeant Carlos Trevino, who's taking the spot as the gang team leader.

Law says now is actually the best time to make the shift. He says Trevino is very familiar with the position. Capt. Jon Law says "it's going to be easy because Sergeant Trevino, who's taking my position was with me to set the foundation for the program that we have now."

Other promotions within the department were for Mathew Clarke who will be the new Sergeant. Erik Magnuson will be the new Patrol Corporal. Officer Mary Anne Hutchins is now the Sergeant in charge of Clerical Staff for the Corrections Division, and filling vacancies on the gang team will be deputy Dan Korten and Able Suarez.