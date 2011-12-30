Dust Devils talk about transitioning players

PASCO, Wash. -- The Tri-City Dust Devils have their full coaching staff back, but that does not mean you will see the same players on the field for 2012. Lots of players are either let go or moved within the organization. Tri-City has to wait until Spring Training through the June amateur baseball draft to really fill out the roster.

"Once spring training kind of wraps up. So kind of towards the end of march we will kind of see what guys are going to Asheville which is the next step from here, and then from there we can kind of see who got left behind in extended spring training and we can kind of get a feel for eh, we'll probably see this guy or this guy. But really that June draft is really where we get a lot of our guys," said Derrel Ebert, Dust Devils general manager.