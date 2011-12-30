Wildcat Men's Basketball Suffers 37-Point Loss in Anchorage

by Sammy Henderson, CWU Athletic Media Relations Assistant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (Dec. 29) -- The Central Washington University men's basketball team suffered its worst loss in 13 years as 20th-ranked Alaska Anchorage defeated the Wildcats, 99-62, on Thursday night at the Wells Fargo Sports Complex.



The Wildcats are now 7-4 overall and 1-2 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play. The Seawolves improved to 8-2 and 2-0 in GNAC.



The 37-point loss was the worst by a CWU team since a 39-point differential (114-75) at Chaminade University (Hawaii) on Jan. 30, 1999.



Central Washington entered halftime with a 54-33 deficit. The Seawolves, who scored just 50 total points when the two teams last met in Anchorage last January, shot 63 percent (17 of 27) in the first half, while the Wildcats shot just 40 percent (12 of 30) from the field. The lone bright spot for Central in the opening half was sophomore guard Lacy Haddock (Las Vegas, Nev./Sierra Vista HS), who scored 15 points in the stanza.



Alaska Anchorage went on a quick 10-2 run to start the second half, and led by as many as 38.



The hot-shooting Seawolves finished the game at 57.6 percent (34 of 59) from the field including 10 of 22 three-pointers, and sank 21 of their 27 free throws on the evening. Central shot 41.1 percent (23 of 56) and made just two of its 15 shots from behind the arc and shot 58.3 percent (14 of 24) from the free throw line.



In addition to the shooting numbers, Alaska Anchorage also had an overwhelming 44-23 rebounding advantage on the evening, marking just the second time in 11 games this season that the Wildcats have been outrebounded.



Haddock led CWU with 20 points, five assists, two steals and a block. Senior Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) was the only other Wildcat to score in double figures with 11 points and a team-high five rebounds.



All five UAA starters scored in double figures, led by center Taylor Rohde, who had a game-high 27 points on 10 of 13 shooting.



Central Washington will look to get back into the win column as they next travel to play the University of Alaska Fairbanks on New Year's Eve at 1 p.m. Alaska Standard Time (2 p.m. Pacific).