PASCO, Wash.- If you're looking for a fun family friendly way to ring in the New Year First Night Tri-Cities has you covered.

It's this Saturday at Columbia Basin College in Pasco.

The kid zone starts at 2:30 p.m. Fireworks at 7:15 p.m. A night club for teenagers starts at 9:00 p.m. Admission is ten dollars at the door or eight dollars if you buy tickets in advance at any Tri-City SunMart.