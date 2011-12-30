Flu season is expected to pick up

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Health officials say they expect to see a big jump in flu cases.

The centers for Disease Control tracks influenza activity on their web site, and leaders at the Benton Franklin Health District say there's a pattern.

Cases are usually pretty scarce in November and December, and then there's a big increase in January and February.

Doctors say you should get vaccinated now before it's too late.

"The more people in the herd that we can get vaccinated the less disease we'll see, and the less exposure to the very young who are more susceptible to severe effects of the flu," says Public Health Nurse Heather Hill.

Hill says besides getting vaccinated the best way to stay healthy is by washing your hands frequently.