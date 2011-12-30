DUI emphasis working to keep drunk drivers off the road

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Another holiday weekend means more DUI emphasis patrol in local cities.

But what does the patrol actually mean in terms of police on the streets?



The Yakima Police Department is adding four Saturday night, so four more cars patrolling the streets looking for drunk drivers.

Both Kennewick and Richland will have two extra patrol cars a piece.

Our calls to Pasco Police were not returned.

Yakima Police say in years past they haven't seen much of a spike on New Year's Eve, but they continue with the patrols as a way to keep people from making a bad choice.

"There's going to be a lot of people out celebrating either at their homes or out in public at the different drinking establishments and hopefully people will make the right choice in order to get a safe ride, take a taxi or find some other means of transportation," said Sgt. Shawn Boyle with the Yakima Police Dept.

Washington State Patrol is also participating in the DUI emphasis.



Although they would not tell us how many extra troopers they will have on the highways Saturday night they did say the increase will be noticed.