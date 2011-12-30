Yearly party not happening this year

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The annual "Rockin' New Years Eve Party" in Millennium Plaza in Downtown Yakima is not happening this year.

This would have been the seventh year of the event and in years past it had been very popular, attracting upwards of 3,000 people. However with some rough weather the last two years, folks just stopped showing up.

The Committee for Downtown Yakima, who organized the event, decided to make the move from a New Year's party to a summer kick-off party, when the weather would be more cooperative.

The event's former organizer says he was sad to see it go, but realizes it just wasn't growing.

"We noticed over the last 3 years or so that the event itself just wasn't growing, it stayed pretty stable. As much fun as it was to put the event on, we just weren't coming up with ways to make it bigger," said Victor De Long.

De Long says that CDY made the decision to cancel the event long before the Downtown Improvement District renewal failed to pass, so that didn't play a role.

For all those who were looking forward to the event, don't worry, there's still plenty to do in Downtown Yakima Saturday night with events at several local businesses.