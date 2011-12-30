Plaque to honor Jim Morasch

PASCO, Wash. -- Friends, family , co-workers and the Port of Pasco honored late airport director Jim Morasch today. The port presented his widow and family with a plaque, which will be hung at the Tri-Cities airport above the clock.

Dozens came in support. Morasch served as the Airport Director for more than 31 years.

"I know that Jim would be humbled and honored to have been here to receive this plaque at the airport because it meant so much to him for so many years," said Launa Morash, Jim's widow. Morasch was killed in a car crash back in February.