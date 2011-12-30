Tri-Cities Fever look to fill out roster with new league rules

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- As the Tri-Cities Fever get ready for their 2012 season, there is a new rule in the Indoor Football League. Teams are only allowed to invite 40 players to training camp, down from 45. Final rosters can only be 25 players, down from 30. Despite the change, General Manager Teri Carr says the league is stable.

"With a limited roster this year, number one, making the football team is going to be tough. Number two, the importance of keeping guys healthy, the importance of doing the little things to make sure these guys are in great shape is important," said Adam Shackleford, Fever head coach.

"The 16 teams in the league right now are really solid teams. There's really none of them that we have to worry about. You know if there's some point in the season we'd have to hold them up, any of the teams we got rid of at the conclusion of last year," Fever General Manager Teri Carr said.