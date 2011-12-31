Local tow company offering help to get you home safe

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Many people will be out drinking Saturday night to celebrate the new year and we want all of you to be safe on the roads.

Dude Where's My Car Towing in Yakima is offering a New Year's Eve special.

25% off local tows for anyone that needs a ride home and doesn't want to leave their car.

"I would just as soon pick somebody up and help you get you, yourself and your car home, safely, rather than pick you up along the side of the road after you've been in some kind of tragedy," said Ken Hays.

Hays says a local discounted tow costs right around $60, a lot cheaper than what a DUI will cost you.

