NYE is a good boost for local businesses

YAKIMA, Wash.-- New Year's Eve means big crowds at local businesses around our area, bringing in tons of money in just one night.

With midnight celebrations, food and drink specials, and good music all over Yakima, big crowds will be looking for the best party in town.

And places like Second Street Grill are vying for their fair share of patrons this New Year's Eve.

"For tonight we have a special menu, several different entrees and desserts. No cover, no reservations.. First come, first served," said Placede Blue who is one of the owners of Second Street Grill.

This year, the celebration lands on a Saturday night, a good sign for local businesses.

Last year's New Year's Eve was on a Friday, and many said it was one of the busiest days of their year.

"Last year was spectacular, it was a great night. Really busy because it was on a Friday. Definitely more than a normal Friday, kind of in keeping with our First Friday's. It was like a First Friday for us," said Blue.

Blue says they saw 300-400 people walk through their doors last year, a pretty big increase from a normal Friday or Saturday night.

She says she expects the same amount to stop by this year.



And the big crowds come at the perfect time for many hot spots in town.

"Generally for us because of our patio, a weekend in the summer is busier than a weekend in the winter. Things tend to slow down just before Christmas time," said Blue.

So with the expectation of huge crowds, businesses can be excited for a big boost in their books. A great way to start off the new year.