Gym memberships up around New Year

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- How many people do you know making losing weight a New Years resolution? Probably a good handful. Well this year people aren't even waiting until 2012.

One thing stand out while stopping at different gym's, how crowded the parking lot is. It's a small sign that business is good for fitness centers. But it's not unusual. Many places say it's their best time of year.

"We see wight loss. A lot of people we see have weight they want to lose. New Years is a great time to look at that. We also see families, we have programs geared towards families. So we see people looking for something for the family to do," explains Roberta Dickin of Tri-City Court Club.

The club expects the flow of new customers to continue well into winter. Gold's gym along Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick said business is also great. They say sales are up 50 percent compared to their average enrollment.

Another factor is discounts and specials. Both gyms are offering promotions to take advantage of people looking to get in shape for the new year.