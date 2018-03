KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Firefighters had to cut a car open to help two women injured in a car accident Saturday afternoon.

Kennewick police say Emma Kleinknect was driving on Edison and Canal Drive when she ran a red light and hit another driver, Tessie walker.

Kleinknect and her passenger were taken to Kennewick General Hospital.

Police are investigating the incident. The condition of the two injured women are not known.