Fundraiser held to raise money for cross country team

PASCO, Wash. -- Community members, students, and school staff laced up their sneakers for a good cause.

The first annual Bulldog Thunder Run is designed to raise money for the Pasco High School cross country team.

Organizer Lisa Martin says money is needed to replace worn out equipment and clothes,"we got some community members out here and we got competitive runners staying in shape for the next season they go into."

Runners paid ten dollars for a one mile walk or run. The money goes toward new team uniforms and travel expenses.