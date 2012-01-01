Wildcat Men's Basketball Loses Overtime Affair to Alaska - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

Wildcat Men's Basketball Loses Overtime Affair to Alaska Fairbanks

Posted: Updated:

(by Sammy Henderson, CWU Athletic Media Relations Assistant)

 
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (Dec. 31) -- Central Washington University sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) posted a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds, but the men's basketball team lost 91-80 in overtime to the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday afternoon.

The loss dropped the Wildcats to 7-5 on the season and 1-3 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, and it also snapped a 10-game series winning streak over the Nanooks. Alaska earned its fourth win of the season (4-9) and its first in three conference games. The loss, coupled with Thursday's loss to Alaska Anchorage, marked the first time in eight seasons that CWU went 0-2 on its annual trip to The Last Frontier.

Davis, who now has six double-doubles on the season, was 10 of 19 from the field and added four blocks to give him a conference-leading 38 blocks on the season.

After taking a 38-36 halftime advantage, Central never trailed for the remainder of regulation and held a lead for the majority of the second half. The Wildcats led by as many as six points in the second half but couldn't shake the Nanooks, who tied the score on three different occasions including on a three-pointer by guard Dominique Brinson with 1.1 seconds remaining to force overtime. CWU had the opportunity to put the game away in the closing minute of regulation, but missed three of four free throw attempts in the final 33 seconds.

In overtime, Alaska scored the first eight points to take a 82-74 advantage with just 2:16 remaining. CWU was outscored 17-6 in overtime, with seven of the Nanooks' points coming from the charity stripe in the final 45 seconds of the contest.

Seniors Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) and Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) scored 13 and 10 points respectively for CWU, but the duo struggled offensively as they combined to make just 5 of 25 shots from the floor, but converted 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Tyler also added a career-high nine assists.

The Wildcats were outshot by the Nanooks, who were 48 percent (29 of 61) from the field while CWU made just 41 percent (28 of 68). Central only made 2 of 12 attempts from behind the three-point line, while Alaska made 5 of 15.

Brinson led Alaska with 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting, and got help from Stefan Tica, who had 19 points, and Nico Matthews, who added 16 points and seven rebounds.

  • College

    • Zags to face Florida State in Sweet 16

      The Zags are 31-20 all-time in the NCAA Tournament appearances with nine trips to the Sweet 16, three trips to the Elite Eight, one Final Four and an appearance in a national championship game.

    • MSUB's Breen Sets School Scoring Mark with Final Career Point

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Breen’s 791 total points scored this year are a GNAC and MSUB single-season record, and are the second most in the entire NCAA.

    • Freed-Hardeman Wins First Ever NAIA Women's Championship

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Freed-Hardeman was appearing in its second championship game in program history. The last time was in 2014 when they lost to Oklahoma City 80-76. The Lady Lions are now 39-21 all-time in the NAIA tournament.

    • Montana Western Not Ready to Slow Down in First Fab Four

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Every March someone ends up being the Cinderella story. And for Montana Western, with only two games between them and their first national championship, they say this story is nowhere near complete.

    • Photo: Twitter/@ZagMBB

      Gonzaga advances to Sweet 16 after 90-84 win over Ohio State

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      This win marks the fourth straight Sweet 16 appearance for the Zags and their second win over the Buckeyes this season.

    • Photo: Gonzaga Athletics

      Gonzaga's season ends after 82-68 loss to Stanford

      by Brad Hegland SWX Associate Producer

      The Zags set a new conference record with 17 conference wins this season, finishing the year with a 27-5 record.

    • Rocky Mountain Opens Spring Football Camp

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Over the next month it's not just the coaches who will be teaching, but the players as well.

    • Montana Western Punches Ticket to Fab Four in NAIA Tourney

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the semi-finals to face one-seed Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.)  on Monday at 6 p.m.

    • Carroll's Pasta Playing Through Torn ACL in NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Pasta led Saints to victory in her return to the court with a 55-49 win over William Penn just 12 days after tearing her ACL.

    • Montana Western Women Move on to Quarterfinals at NAIA Tournament

      By Jake Jones SWX Montanahttp://www.facebook.com/JakeJonesSports

      Montana Western advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2003. They will play six-seed Menlo (Calif.) on Saturday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m.

    More
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures

  • CWUMore>>

  • Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    Central Washington prepares for season opener vs. Texas A&M Kingsville

    CWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington AthleticsCWU led the NCAA in tackles for loss last season. Photo: Central Washington Athletics

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

    The Wildcats bring back the core of its defense that led the NCAA in tackles for loss a year ago.  Central averaged 10.7 TFL per game, with Kevin Haynes taking care of 19 himself.  Haynes' running mate, Sean Elledge, was tied for second most on the 2016 squad with 17.5.

    More >>

  • CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    CWU football lands Division II Football Showcase game on ESPN3

    Courtesy: CWU AthleticsCourtesy: CWU Athletics

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

    PORTLAND, Ore. – When Azusa Pacific and Central Washington meet on the football field for the second time in 2017, they will square off in front of a national audience. The Oct. 28 between the two games, which will take place in Ellensburg, Wash., will be one of 18 games selected this season for the 2017 NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

    More >>

  • Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Central Washington releases 2017 football schedule

    Courtesy: Central Washington AthleticsCourtesy: Central Washington Athletics

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>

    ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Central Washington University head football coach Ian Shoemaker has announced the Wildcats 2017 football schedule.  The Wildcats will play 11 games in 2017 with five home contests.   Central's 2017 opener is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 2 at 5 p.m. against Texas A&M Kingsville in Kingsville, Texas. The Javelinas finished the 2016 season with a 9-3 record, including a 24-17 victory over Southern Arkansas in the Agent B...

    More >>
    •   