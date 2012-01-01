Wildcat Men's Basketball Loses Overtime Affair to Alaska Fairbanks

(by Sammy Henderson, CWU Athletic Media Relations Assistant)

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (Dec. 31) -- Central Washington University sophomore Kevin Davis (Federal Way, Wash./Todd Beamer HS) posted a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds, but the men's basketball team lost 91-80 in overtime to the University of Alaska Fairbanks on Saturday afternoon.



The loss dropped the Wildcats to 7-5 on the season and 1-3 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference, and it also snapped a 10-game series winning streak over the Nanooks. Alaska earned its fourth win of the season (4-9) and its first in three conference games. The loss, coupled with Thursday's loss to Alaska Anchorage, marked the first time in eight seasons that CWU went 0-2 on its annual trip to The Last Frontier.



Davis, who now has six double-doubles on the season, was 10 of 19 from the field and added four blocks to give him a conference-leading 38 blocks on the season.



After taking a 38-36 halftime advantage, Central never trailed for the remainder of regulation and held a lead for the majority of the second half. The Wildcats led by as many as six points in the second half but couldn't shake the Nanooks, who tied the score on three different occasions including on a three-pointer by guard Dominique Brinson with 1.1 seconds remaining to force overtime. CWU had the opportunity to put the game away in the closing minute of regulation, but missed three of four free throw attempts in the final 33 seconds.



In overtime, Alaska scored the first eight points to take a 82-74 advantage with just 2:16 remaining. CWU was outscored 17-6 in overtime, with seven of the Nanooks' points coming from the charity stripe in the final 45 seconds of the contest.



Seniors Toussaint Tyler (Kent, Wash./Kentwood HS) and Jody Johnson (Seattle, Wash./Franklin HS) scored 13 and 10 points respectively for CWU, but the duo struggled offensively as they combined to make just 5 of 25 shots from the floor, but converted 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Tyler also added a career-high nine assists.



The Wildcats were outshot by the Nanooks, who were 48 percent (29 of 61) from the field while CWU made just 41 percent (28 of 68). Central only made 2 of 12 attempts from behind the three-point line, while Alaska made 5 of 15.



Brinson led Alaska with 20 points on 8 of 13 shooting, and got help from Stefan Tica, who had 19 points, and Nico Matthews, who added 16 points and seven rebounds.