First New Year baby of Tri-Cities

KENNEWICK, Wash.-- While many of you were probably celebrating the New Year, some moms were welcoming in their new borns.

Being born of the first day of the year is already special. But when you're the first in the entire area, it's even more memorable.

Little Marcos Antonio was born at 3:31 Sunday morning at Kennewick General Hospital. The little bundle of joy weighed in at 8lbs. 2oz.

The baby boy is the second child for parents Julieta Lopez Moreno and Antonio Torres. Both parents say they they're ready to bring him home,"we have the crib, we have clothes, pretty much everything," says Julieta.

Doctors say the new born has some breathing issues and will need to stay at the hospital for another couple of days .