People dancing in streets to celebrate life

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A group of people in Kennewick danced in the streets to celebrate the new year.

But the dancing wasn't a carry over of last nights celebrations. The Tumbleweed Sam's RV group are showing off their best moves to celebrate good health and medical comebacks.

Several members of the group have battled medical problems and tell us this event shows they can't be defeated, "In 2011, Sharon and I we're both diagnosed with cancer and a lot of the people in our group have had health problems and cancer, so it's a celebration for life, recovery, and good health," explains Mary Zilar along with her friend Sharon Halazon.

The event started new years day of 2009 and the group hopes to make the celebration an annual event.