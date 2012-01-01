DUI patrols appear to be working

PASCO, Wash. -- Law enforcement agencies say they're seeing a drop in people driving under the influence.

Washington State Patrol tells us since New Year's Eve, seventeen people have been arrested for DUI's between Walla Walla and Yakima. In Benton County, The Benton County Sheriff's office says two people were arrested.

And in Franklin County, Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports only one. Deputy Tony Haworth describes those numbers one way, "definitely working, it's definitely working. Since we've been doing these DUI emphasis, the numbers have been going down. We've seen a lot more designated drivers which is exactly what it's supposed to do."

Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies say that for the entire month of December, there were a total of nine DUI arrests. Of the nine, two were listed as reckless because children were in the car.