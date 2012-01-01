Local sparkling wine sales get big boost

YAKIMA, Wash.-- Champagne and sparkling wine is a key part of bringing in the new year for many people around the world.

Treveri Cellars is a sparkling wine maker in Yakima, the only one in town, and they say they've sold about four times as many bottles in December as compared to the rest of the year.



And of course, saw a huge spike last week, with people getting ready for New Year's Eve.

"The week before Christmas and then the week between Christmas and New Years actually is a big one. It's been a great month, it's been a great month for us," said owner Julie Grieb.

Fun fact, two of Treveri's sparkling wines have already been served at the White House.