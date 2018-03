YAKIMA, Wash.-- The first babies born in Yakima this new year happened to be twins!

Karen and Katherine Sanchez were born a little before 3am, Saturday morning at Memorial Hospital.



Their parents, Jose Sanchez and Maria Contreras live in Sunnyside and say they can't wait to take the two home to the rest of the family.

"We're really happy because they are healthy and because we have two," said the new father of twins.

Karen was delivered first and weighed in at 4.4lbs.

Katherine, a whole 4.9lbs.