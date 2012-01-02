More snow, more skiing at White Pass & Bluewood

WASHINGTON -- Despite the lack of snow they've faced this winter, both Ski Bluewood and White Pass saw big jumps in the number of people skiing this weekend.

White Pass had their highest traffic day of all times on Saturday, with around 4000 people on their slopes.

Ski Bluewood said they saw around 700-800 people skiing Saturday after getting a foot of snow in the past week, which was a much needed surge in business.

Travis Stephenson, the General Manager of Ski Bluewood said, "That one storm helped us out a lot, and it was a good weekend, the skiing was really good."

Kathleen Goyette, who does PR for White Pass told us, "I think people were really looking forward to fresh snow, and when it finally arrived they all came up, so it's been very, very good. A big comeback for us."

The nationwide lack of snow has hurt both resorts in comparison to years past, but after this weekend both Ski Bluewood and White Pass are optimistic for the upcoming month.