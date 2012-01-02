Special Programs Building demolition

RICHLAND, Wash.- It's out with the old and in with the new at Marcus Whitman Elementary School in Richland.

The school district is tearing down their 70 year old Special Programs Building on snow avenue.

The federal government gave it to the district in the 1950's; it was originally built in the 1940's to house military officers serving at Hanford.

Staff have already moved into a brand new 6,000 square foot building next door.

The parking lot in the rear entrance of the school by the demolition site will be closed for up to a week.