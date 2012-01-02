SWAT standoff ends in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A standoff at a Kennewick apartment ended with teargas, and a suspect carried out. Multiple agencies and SWAT with armored vehicles surrounded an apartment at West Hood and Tweedt Monday afternoon. Roads were blocked off from Volland to Tweedt. Police believe the man was trying to burglarize an apartment in the "A" building. They say someone called them after seeing a broken window. When police arrived, the man barricaded himself inside, and said he had a gun. Police used a flash bang grenade to try and get him out, before resulting to tear gas.