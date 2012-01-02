Americans finish December a perfect 10-0

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Tri-City Americans went undefeated in the month of December. The Ams finishes a perfect ten for ten. It is the first undefeated month in franchise history. The Ams capped December with a 4-1 win over Spokane Saturday night.

Ten straight wins also equals the longest winning streak in team history. The Ams say it's a very special achievement.

"Focus really is important too because we all know that Christmas is coming up. Guys haven't seen their parents, brothers and sisters sometimes for months so they're always excited to get back. But we were able to maintain our focus," said Jim Hiller, Americans head coach.

"It's definitely something pretty special and I think it ties a franchise record or something. It's pretty special to be a part of it," added Zach Yuen, Americans defenseman.