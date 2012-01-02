Standoff ends in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A botched burglary creates a tense situation in a Kennewick neighborhood.

A swat standoff closed streets this afternoon ,but ended just minutes ago with a Ronald Vailencour taken into custody.

It happened at the Village apartments near the intersection of North Tweedt Street and West Hood Avenue.

A man barricaded himself inside the apartment which belonged to his ex-wife. Vailencour said he had a gun.

Police say around 11:30 this morning a neighbor saw him burglarizing an apartment after seeing a broken window.

Police from multiple agencies and a swat team responded with armored vehicles, "we get on the scene and we have verbal communication with the man inside, he claims he's armed, and that's why we're with the swat team. To try to bring this to a peaceful resolution," says Sergeant Ken Latin.

Vailencour was taken into custody after a physical altercation with police who tased him. The man was taken to Kennewick General Hospital for minor injuries.