KENNEWICK, Wash.-- Small businesses thriving in January. Many small businesses were closed because Monday was a holiday, but some business needed to stay open. For some stores January is one of their busiest months.

Jewelry and weight loss stores tend to have their busiest months right now. Managers say they have no problem surviving the rough sales months following Christmas. Revitalize Manager Gayla Erickson runs a store where most people go to after the holidays to get help with their health. Erickson says "this is always our biggest month just because of the weight loss program. Everyone's New Years resolutions, they're wanting to lose weight."

Desert Gem Studio Owner Vincent Rundhaug works with people after the holidays who need their jewelry resized. He says after the big holiday he is very busy with helping customers. Rundhaug says "I actually am capable of shutting down for a week because of the volume of business that I do in January and that's pretty typical I would think for most jewelers. The rest of the retail trade out there, I don't know what they do. "

Both Revitalize and Desert Gem have the same boosts in business every year because of the specific services they provide that more people want after the holidays.