PASCO, Wash.--Car sales are expected to be way up in 2012. Nationally, analysts predict people will buy more cars next year. They say it's a reflection of an improving economy. We're told car sales could reach as high as 14 million sold for 2012.

Car sales staff say they are starting to see more people in their parking lots looking to buy new cars. Wyatt Tone from Legacy Ford says "well we're continuing to be seeing continual growth in the Tri-Cities. We've been at 35% sales increase over the previous year."

Leskovar Suzuki sales manager Mark Young says the boost in sales could be an indicator that the economy is getting better. Young says "some people held off on a major purchase for a while to see what the economy was going to do and now that maybe the worst is over they may be ready to make that purchase at this point."

We're told some of the more popular cars people are looking to buy are SUVs that are fuel efficient.