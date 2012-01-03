How can you keep them on the farm when the Ag Show is on?

PASCO, WA-What do farmers do when they can't farm in the winter?

They talk farming.

More than 100 exhibitors have brought the latest and some of the biggest technology to the annual Real Ag Convention and Trade Show.

Coordinator Shane Johnson says the show, which is open to the public, showcases how agriculture is the lifeblood of the Columbia Basin.

"Economically, ag provides jobs, crops and food for the world," Johnson says. "We produce so many different crops here that this is just an opportunity to showcase how important ag is to the region."

The Pasco Chamber of Commerce says it expects more than two thousand farmers and city folk will attend the ag show at TRAC, which is open through tomorrow.