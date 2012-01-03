UPS Biggest Return Shipping Day

KENNEWICK, WA. -- UPS nationwide saw one of their busiest return shipping days Tuesday with people sending back holiday gifts they bought online.

Local business owners said one of the most useful tools this year was pre-made shipping labels from the bigger online companies. They make the return process a lot easier and faster for both the customer and the worker, ultimately making lines a lot shorter.

Steve Wood, who owns a local UPS store, spoke of return shipping labels. He said, "It simplifies a number of things, number one the shipper knows it's right, and it's going to get to the right place, and with a number on it, but it's an easy transaction at our counter."

UPS said they had several reasons for the surge in business. On top of shipping back online returns, people heading home from holiday travels shipped what didn't fit in their suitcases, and families sent forgotten items to relatives who had already gone home.