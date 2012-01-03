Early morning semi truck crash brings I-82 down to one lane

NEAR SELAH, Wash.-- Eastbound I-82 was down to one lane for much of the day after a semi truck crash about two miles west of the Redmon Bridge outside of Selah this morning.

The truck jackknifed on the slippery road, colliding with a passing car. Both vehicles went off the road and caught on fire. The two drivers escaped with only minor injuries. The Washington State Patrol says the both of them were very lucky.

"It could have been a lot worse than what it was, but it just turned out to be a minor injury collision so... Everyone involved was definitely lucky," says Washington State Patrol Trooper Pedro Bidot.

Bidot says people need to be more careful driving in the winter. Even if the road looks clear and dry, there could still be black ice. He says people should drive slower on winter mornings and keep a safe distance from each other.