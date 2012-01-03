Antique roadshow opens in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Ohio Valley Gold and Silver Refinery's Traveling Roadshow opened in Yakima today.

The show allows people to sell valuables they no longer want. Buyers will take everything from guitars, toys, and broken jewelry to old war uniforms and other antiques. The event manager says many people don't realize how rare or valuable some of their possessions are.

"You'd be surprised, a lot of things have value that people don't think have value. Like I said, some of the old toys, some of the old comic books have some real value to them," says Event Manager Craig Meadow.

The roadshow is at the Clarion Hotel at 1507 North First Street. It'll be there all week from nine to six Tuesday through Friday, and nine to four on Saturday.