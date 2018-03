KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Dual offensive threat Steven Whitehead is back. He rejoins the Tri-Cities Fever for another season. He can catch it and run with it. In 2011 Whitehead shined most as a receiver. He caught 58 balls for 667 yards and 10 touchdowns. He took over in the IFL playoffs. Whitehead was first in touchdowns, first in catches and first in yards gained.