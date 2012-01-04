Into WHL's second half, Americans discuss championship potential

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- No team is higher in the WHL standings than the Tri-City Americans. Wednesday against Moose Jaw, the Americans can break their all-time winning streak. That would be 11 straight, but there is still plenty of competition in the WHL, and the Americans know that.

They talk about the confidence in their team while understanding the road to the championship is no easy task. "I think there's good teams out there, but I believe in this team and I think we can go all the way this year," said Zach Yuen, Americans defenseman.

"I think there's a lot of teams out there in the top five-ish. In this league anybody can beat anybody. I mean we've lost to Everett and Seattle so far. So it's anybody's game when it comes down to playoffs," added Patrick Holland, Americans forward.

"I'll say this. There's a lot of really good team in our league. I'm not going to stand here and say we have the best team, but I will say we work extremely hard. I think we're as good as anybody, and when we do the right things, we're really difficult to beat," said Jim Hiller, Americans head coach.