Traveling Smithsonian exhibit parked at Mid Columbia Libraries

KENNEWICK, WA-There's still time to catch a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit before it leaves the Tri-Cities.

Journey Stories documents how transportation changed our country, from settlers heading west, to Ellis island, to America's love affair with the automobile.

Carmen Schaben, assistant Branch manager at Mid-Columbia Libraries, says the exhibit illustrates the hopes and promises of fresh starts, along with the difficult journeys.

"Everyone has a journey story in their family," Schaben says. "People arrived in the Tri-Cities because somebody came before them, or they came themselves."

Schaben has added a smart phone app to the exhibit so you can down load Utube videos of some of the journeys.

The exhibit will be on display at the Kennewick branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries through January 20th.