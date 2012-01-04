Polar Plunge Approaching

KENNEWICK and YAKIMA, WA. -- The Annual Polar Plunges are coming up in Kennewick and Yakima, and registration is now open for both events.

Yakima has around 25 people signed up so far, with the event still a month away on February 11th.

Kennewick's plunge is January 21st, and so far over 200 people are already signed up.

Washington's Special Olympics says Kennewick Police and the participants have raised twice the money they had this time last year.

Sergeant Randy Maynard of Kennewick Police is an organizer for the Kennewick Polar Plunge. He told us, Last year we did an aggregate total of about 95,000 dollars when you count in kind donations to put the plunge on, and the actual funds raised for the event. I don't know what we're going to be at this year, I know it's going to be more than that."

Once you raise $50, you can pre-register online or register in person the day of, but if you pre-register, your name goes in a drawing for two round trip Alaskan airline tickets.

For more information, or to register online, you can head to www.specialolympicswashington.org