Richland Police Department decides on Chevy Caprice

RICHLAND, Wash.—Back in October we told you about the Richland Police Department testing new cars to replace their current fleet. They've made a final decision and have chosen the Chevy Caprice.

The department is buying 8 control cars and 4 SUV's. Each will cost about $30,000 to $35,000. They will be purchased with taxpayer dollars.

The cars will be manufactured in Australia and sent to California before arriving in Richland.

"Hands down it was better than the other models so our personnel are going to see better to the sides and to the rear and hopefully that's going to equate into superior driving," says Captain Mike Cobb, Richland Police Department.

The 12 cars will replace about half of their current fleet. The rest of the vehicles will be replaced next year.

The police department plans to get the cars at the end of June.