Homeless Network looking for volunteers and donations

YAKIMA, Wash.-- The Homeless Network of Yakima County is looking for volunteers and donations for its upcoming "Project Homeless Connect".

It's an event later this month to help homeless people find social services. Organizers will also be conducting a survey to give them a good idea of how many people don't have a steady place to sleep at night. They're looking for 200 volunteers, as well as donations of clothing and sleeping bags.

"Even if you can spend an hour at the event, or maybe donate one jacket or something. Every little bit we receive helps," says Event Coordinator Mike Murdock.

Project Homeless Connect happens on January 26th at the Modern Living Building at the Yakima Fairgrounds, and in Sunnyside in Saint Joseph's Church. To donate or volunteer call (509) 574-1520 to learn more.