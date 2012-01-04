Suspect in assault case now faces other charges

YAKIMA, Wash.-- A man accused of beating his girlfriend and hurting their young son is now facing charges of tampering with a witness.

Last week Zeshawn Durrani was arraigned on Second Degree Child Assault charges after beating his girlfriend while she held the couple's young son.

The baby was severely injured.

Wednesday in court, 27-year-old Durrani faced a judge for witness tampering charges.



Last week, prosecutors were considering whether or not to add charges after they found out Durrani told a friend to tell his girlfriend to take back her statement to police, or else they would release embarrassing photo's of her.

Wednesday's charges however, were in connection with a another, separate incident of witness tampering.

"Special requests have been made of that individual in terms of how to possibly testify or what to say or what not to say. That's been followed up on, which has resulted in the additional charges," said Capt. Rod Light with the Yakima Police Department.

Police didn't release much information Wednesday about the new witness tampering charge, however a no contact order for a woman with Durrani's same last name was put in place by the judge.

His bail has been set at $200,000.

Doctors say the baby injured in the assault will more than likely have some kind of permanent brain damage.