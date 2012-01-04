New Interim CEO for the Hanford Reach

RICHLAND, Wash.— The Richland Public Facilities District Board announced their new Interim CEO. Lisa Toomey will take on the position starting January 17th.

Kimberly Camp previously filled the role for the past four years while working on the Hanford Reach Interpretive Center.

"I think that this is a very ambitious project and we have a lot of money to raise and I think if we work hard we will achieve our goals, but we have to work very hard and very fast," says Lisa Toomey, Interim CEO of the Hanford Reach Interpretive Center.

Toomey recently worked at Columbia Basin College where she served as a Special Project Director.