Gregg Warehime's friends organize a fundraiser

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Last month, a 24 year old Pasco man was paralyzed when he was shot in the stomach inside his home.

Gregg Warehime is still at St. Luke's in Spokane working on his rehabilitation. His mother, Retta Warehime told NBC right now he is paralyzed from the knees down, but is in great spirits, especially with the outpour of support from the community.

A big fundraiser is set up Thursday, January 5th at Tony Roma's in Kennewick . First a silent auction beginning at 11:00AM and the big event, music and a live auction at 6:00 PM.

The restaurant manager says they had to stop taking reservations because they had so many calls, but are welcoming people to stop in. They expect about 600 to show up.

Gregg's mother says the students in his nursing program organized this to help him cover his house and car payments for the year. "He is just amazed, just amazed as we are. everyone has been very generous, and has come out and supported us and prayed for us. it's pretty cool," says Retta Warehime.

Meanwhile, 54 year old Froilan Campos Gonzalez, Warehime's neighbor, pled not guilty to first degree assault in a Franklin County courtroom Tuesday.

His attorney asked for a bail reduction from $250,000, but the judge is waiting to make a decision until next week.