Local lawmakers oppose same-sex marriage bill

YAKIMA/TRI-CITIES, Wash.-- Local lawmakers say they won't support the Governor's new gay marriage bill.

We spoke to several State Representatives and a State Senator about the announcement made Wednesday and they all said the same thing, no, they don't plan on supporting it.

Democrats control both the State House of Representatives and the State Senate, however in the past some conservative Democrats have voted with Republicans, so the legalization of same sex marriage is far from a reality.

Locally, lawmakers plan to oppose the Governor's new bill as well.

Many saying they not only disagree with it, but it's just not the right time for it.

"I think marriage is defined by the state as between a man and a woman and I think it should stay that way," said (R) Sen. Curtis King, 14th District.

"As far as an issue of gay marriage, it's inappropriate at this time, it's not timely, and it's just a diversion from our major issues," said (R) Rep. Larry Haler, 8th District.

Those major issues include the state's $1.5 billion hole in the budget, something that lawmakers still need to iron out.

Lawmakers return to Olympia on Monday for a 60-day legislative session, at which point we'll see if the Governor has enough support to pass her bill.