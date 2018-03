KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Before Wednesday's 5-0 win over Moose Jaw, the Americans had another franchise first. The CHL put the Americans #1 in this week's poll. Never before had the team reached that feat. It is big thanks to goalie Ty Rimmer. The WHL named Rimmer the goalie of the month. In December he did not lose a game while leading the WHL in goals against average and save percentage.