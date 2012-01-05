Selah Police Chase

SELAH, Wa.- Police in Selah responded to a shots fired call Wednesday Night that turned into a police chase.

The Yakima County Sheriff's office says a 61-year-old white man stole his neighbors truck in Gleed and drove it to his wife's workplace. It happened around 8:40 Wednesday Night. When his wife wouldn't come out, he took off, and that's when police got a call about shots fired in the West Selah area. Police were able to track the man down, that's when a chase started. Police say the chase only got up to speeds around 50 miles per hour. A spike strip was used to stop the man at the intersection of Firing Center Road and Pomona Heights Road in Selah. He was arrested without incident. He faces charges of robbery, eluding, and reckless endangerment.