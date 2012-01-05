Second Harvest opens School Pantry for hungry teenagers

KENNEWICK, WA Second Harvest of the Tri-Cities is going to feed growing teenagers going without meals on weekends.

Next week volunteers will drive the mobile food bank to River's Edge High School in Richland, and deliver food boxes to any student in need.

Second Harvest Director Kathye Kilgore says right now many teenagers throughout the Mid-Columbia leave classes on Fridays, uncertain they'll get another hot meal until they return to school on Monday.

"Some kids are living out of cars with their parents," Kilgore says. "They're on reduced or free breakfast and lunch, and what they eat at school is what they eat."

Kilgore says school principals have told her that when kids come back to school on Mondays nourished, they do better in class and on tests. Kilgore says schools also see a drop in behavior problems.

Later this month the mobile food bank will also deliver a month's worth of food to students at park middle school in Kennewick.

ConAgra foods donated $25,000 to launch the School Pantry program. The Tri-Cities area is one of fourteen communities across the country that received the grants.